Lathan Ransom injury update: Ohio State DB's status vs. Nebraska
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom will not play in Saturday’s game against Nebraska as he recovers from an undisclosed injury, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
There was hope that Ransom would be able to use the Buckeyes’ idle weekend to rehab the ailment and make a return, but that plan didn’t pan out and he’ll miss today’s game.
Ohio State has designated Ransom as day-to-day with the injury, so it doesn’t appear the program is too concerned with his situation going forward in the short term.
Ransom has been a principal contributor in Ohio State’s pass defense this season, allowing just under 8 yards per reception and a single touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus figures.
His 4.5 tackles for loss are tied with safety Caleb Downs for the most on the team, and he has 2 forced fumbles, including one that resulted in a touchdown in the opener against Akron.
But this isn’t the first injury Ransom has dealt with in his Ohio State career.
The defensive back broke his leg on a special teams play during the Rose Bowl that concluded the 2021 season and broke his thumb during the 2022 campaign.
And he missed the last 5 games of last season with a Lisfranc tear in his foot.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that Malik Hartford and Jaylen McClain would get more reps in the defensive backfield in the event that Ransom couldn’t play.
No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska at 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.
