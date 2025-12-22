Dante Moore’s excellent performance against JMU makes this race for QB1 more interesting, but for now, Fernando Mendoza remains the top option. What this performance does do is increase the willingness for trades. With only two quarterback options worth taking at the top of the draft, the Jets get on the phone with the Giants and make an all-New York trade for the 2026 top selection. The Jets send the 18th pick they received from Indianapolis to the Giants to get the deal done.

1. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Jets trade up to take a prototypical pocket passer. Aaron Glenn’s group may see similarities between Mendoza’s and Jared Goff’s playing-styles.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore – QB, Oregon

Moore has shown off as an anticipatory touch thrower in recent weeks. There is still a trajectory available for him to end up as the number-one overall pick before Mendoza.

3. Cleveland Browns: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

This would be a weird spot for Cleveland, as they don’t have many needs on the defensive side of the football. Still, it’s hard to pass up on pairing the league’s best edge rusher with a jolt of pass-rush talent in Reese.

4. New York Giants: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State

Tate checks so many boxes as a receiver prospect. He has the size, route-tree, hands, high-level production in the big ten, and pure playmaking talent.

5. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee has some decent bodies at safety already, but that doesn’t stop them from taking Downs. The Titans need sure tacklers, and there isn’t a more reliable one in this draft.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

The right tackle spot is currently a massive hole for the Cardinals. This offense needs a lot of roster work over the offseason, and it’s not a stretch to think they may start a developing offensive lineman with the long term in mind.

7. Washington Commanders: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

One of the major differences for the Commanders this season was their lack of depth at wide receiver. A true playmaking talent opposite Terry McLaurin would transform this offense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami

Bain fits the Saints’ history of drafting larger edge players in the interest of stopping the run on the way to the passer. He is polished enough as a pass rusher to slide inside on clear passing downs.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Francis Mauigoa – OG, Miami

Mauigoa's career consistency at Miami and perceived versatility should end in a high selection. Cincinnati has long needed interior help and could develop Mauigoa into a tackle long term.

10. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have found more consistency at corner lately but still lack good options for 2026. Delane had a breakout season shutting down some of college football’s best receivers.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

The benefit of drafting this highly as a Super Bowl contender is being able to take chances on players with question marks. McCoy’s knee injury will hurt his draft stock, but the talent is undeniable.

12. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

A half decade ago, Andy Reid selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round to be his next Brian Westbrook. That didn’t quite work out, but it’s hard not seeing this Jeremiyah Love selection as a complete home run.

13. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

Dallas’ linebackers and edge rushers are made up of speedy, athletic pass rushers who can beat tackles with elite body control. They need more stout, physical answers on the edge.

14. Baltimore Ravens: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey tries to track a play against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s weird to think that Baltimore hasn’t had a consistent pass rush in years. Bailey headlines a star-studded Texas Tech front seven that has given quarterbacks headaches all season.

15. Minnesota VIkings: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

Minnesota added some good interior pass rushers this past offseason, but they’re older and no longer strong run defenders. Woods brings necessary youth and size to the unit.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

It is time for Tampa to find Lavonte David’s successor. Styles will have the ability to learn from the future Hall of Famer while adding more coverage versatility to this defense.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama

The Lions offensive line injuries have exposed some age and depth issues up front. Proctor won’t have to start right away and can eventually replace Taylor Decker by stepping in at either tackle spot.

18. New York Giants: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State

If the Giants goal is to build a strong supporting cast for their young quarterback, they still need to invest in this offensive line. Ioane is a consistent day-one pass blocker.

19. Carolina Panthers: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson

Carolina’s defensive additions in 2025 have made the overall unit deeper and more competitive. They still lack a full-time starter with true edge traits.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson – QB, Alabama

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) celebrates following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simpson played well against Oklahoma in his first College Football Playoff game. The Rose Bowl against Indiana will largely affect his draft stock, and a strong performance could be enough for first-round consideration.

21. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

The Cowboys will need to add at least one starting corner this offseason, and Terrell fits well at this spot. Never underestimate the power of coming from a “football family” in the scouting process.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

Lemon is a day-one contributor in the slot and one of the most trustworthy prospects in this draft class. He’d be just another high-end playmaker falling right into Howie Roseman’s lap.

23. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If there’s any hole on Houston’s defense, it’s a true three-down interior player with youth. McDonald is a fast riser due to his consistent run-stopping dominance in 2025.

24. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

Buffalo swung on Keon Coleman to add a big target on the outside, and it hasn’t panned out as planned. Coleman could still develop, but there’s no reason not to go back to the well with Boston.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

Trent Williams is 37. Kyle Shanahan always prioritizes the offensive line pipeline, but the question is whether San Francisco can develop Lomu before needing to play him.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Jim Harbaugh is the last person to care about things like length in a scouting report. Turn on Howell’s tape, and you see a vicious competitor.

27. Cleveland Browns: Trevor Goosby – OT, Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goosby has generated major buzz recently for an even earlier selection. Cleveland needs a big tackle to develop in an offense whose strength up front has gradually aged.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

Los Angeles may have just drafted multiple tight ends, but this 13-personnel obsession should continue into 2026. If you’re going to play three tight ends, why not add a dominant college pass catcher?

29. Chicago Bears: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Chicago has gotten by this year with a revolving door at cornerback. While they’ve found some future pieces, they could still use more depth at the position.

30. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagaleilei – EDGE, Oregon

The Patriots two leading edge rusher – K’Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry – are speed-first pass rushers. They need a player like Uiagaleilei who can convert their first-step quickness into power.

31. Denver Broncos: KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Denver already has a similar player in Marvin Mims, but they still need more weapons. Sean Payton has shown a willingness to stack positionally aligned talent for depth and competition.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

Byron Murphy’s year-two development has greatly helped this Seattle defense. However, Banks’ size and versatility present something few NFL teams can reliably field up front.