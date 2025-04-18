Lee Corso uses Kirk Herbstreit to thank fans after retirement news
Nearly 40 years of headgear picks, not-so-fasts, and a wealth of expert college football analysis will come to a close as Lee Corso will retire from ESPN’s College GameDay this August.
And while the 89-year-old may not have an online presence, Corso still wanted to get it across to fans how much he appreciated the well wishes for his long career.
Corso turned to his trusty sidekick, fellow college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, to convey his thanks to College GameDay fans in an X post.
“Ya gotta know our guy doesn’t have a computer let alone social media…haha…so I called him just now to make sure he knew how much the CFB community has been pouring out their love for him,” Herbstreit tweeted on Friday afternoon.
“As we talked about other things we were about to hang up and he said ‘Hey Kirk can you put up on your Facebook or Twitter or whatever it is how much I appreciate all the well wishes - it really means a lot to me’ - and I told him, ‘I don’t have Facebook, but I’ll definitely send out a tweet to let people know how much you appreciate it’.
“It’s hard to let go I’m sure - but he really sounds like he’s at peace and it’s the right time. God bless him - he’s the best!”
Corso has been on the airwaves offering up college football commentary, expertise, and shenanigans since 1987 and remains the only original member of ESPN’s flagship “College GameDay” program.
After over 400 headgear picks and a lifetime of memories, Corso will hang it up at the end of August with one more appearance in front of fans.
