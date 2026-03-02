Six Biggest Losers From the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone, which means we now have somewhat of an understanding of which prospects are trending in the right direction.

Competing in what many refer to as the underwear Olympics doesn't guarantee anything, but it can certainly help your draft status a lot, or potentially hurt it. Throughout the combine, some of college football's best players tested their athleticism, strength and measurables, which either helps or hurts their case.

Unfortunately for these six prospects, the NFL Scouting Combine left more to be desired and put an increased amount of pressure on their upcoming pro days.

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Throughout the entire season, the Utah Utes were viewed as having two first-round tackles. Unfortunately for Spencer Fano, his arms measured in at 32⅛ inches, which is actually shorter than New England Patriots rookie, Will Campbell, who has spent the last month being labeled a bust because of his short arms. This development has led to Fano flirting with a move to guard and even taking reps at center.

Fano is still a really talented offensive lineman who could be in the NFL for a decade, but making the switch to a position that isn't as valuable as left tackle could certainly cost him some money.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

This year's quarterback class is drawing comparisons to the dreaded Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett class of 2022, which means that the combine was a prime opportunity for fringe guys to move up the ranks. For Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is not only undersized but also has accuracy issues, the combine was expected to play to his strengths. He is a mobile quarterback who relies on his athleticism, but didn't showcase any elite traits.

His 40-yard dash time of 4.65 was better than that of just two quarterbacks. His saving grace may have been his throwing on air, but it's hard to tell how many teams will line up for an undersized quarterback with accuracy issues, less speed than anticipated and a history of injuries.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

To say that the Notre Dame wide receiver has had a whirlwind of emotions in the past month would be an understatement. Fields was arguably the biggest standout of the Senior Bowl a few weeks prior to the combine, and had a chance to flash his size and speed in front of every team.

Instead, he ran the second-slowest 40-yard dash time (4.61), and also had an average vertical (38"). Much of the momentum he picked up in Mobile may have been damaged in a big way.

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Gone are the days when everyone ignores a large defensive tackle who does not look athletic. In fact, the NFL announced that this year's defensive line (4.83) and offensive line (5.10) had the fastest average 40-yard dash times in combine history, but the defensive line's group may have only been hindered by Hunter. He ran the second-slowest time in the group, posting a 5.18, and also logged the worst vertical in the group, with there being a six-inch difference between him and the next guy.

He was still a productive player this past season, but his lack of explosiveness will turn some teams off.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma pass rusher is already behind the eight ball with his size at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, but his speed was supposed to make up for it. Well, he ranked as the No. 32 EDGE/DE at the combine in terms of athleticism according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, and his 4.67 40-yard dash certainly wasn't anything to write home about. He very well could be a guy where his film outweighs his testing results, but not the performance he was hoping for.

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Those in football circles are still waiting for the former five-star recruit to put it all together, and the combine certainly wasn't his best work. His 40-yard dash was faster than just two other people, and his 10-yard split was better than just one other. At 278 pounds, it's unclear what exactly his role can be at the next level, given his lack of productivity at two schools, but his testing numbers also didn't help answer any of those questions.