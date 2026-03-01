346-Pound OL Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash Time at NFL Scouting Combine

Sunday, March 1, marks the fourth and final day of the NFL Scouting Combine, and saw the offensive linemen take the field.

While the big fellas up front aren't typically known for flashing their speed or otherworldly verticals like the wide receivers or linebackers, they can still catch some attention for how well they move for their size. There is also the crucial measurement of arm length, which has become a popular topic of discussion over the past year or so.

Although it's exciting just to see an offensive lineman run a sub-5 40-yard dash, one simply has to respect when a large human is able to move as quickly as some of these players have. As of writing, seven participants ran sub-5 40-yard dashes, with Utah's Spencer Fano and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor leading the pack at 4.91.

However, Miami offensive lineman Markell Bell caught the attention of many with his 5.36 40-yard dash. Upon reading that time, most fans would question how that is impressive. However, Bell stands at a towering 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds.

Miami OL Markel Bell just ran a 5.36u at 6'9" and 346 pounds 😳



In addition to his large size, Bell dramatically improved his time on his second run, as he was clocked at a 5.5 for his first attempt.

As expected, plenty of fans expressed how impressed they were with his showing.

"You Markel Bell are a philadelphia Eagle," wrote one fan.

"Big fella was MOVING," added a second.

"Broo, how did he pull it off," asked another.

"That’s insane for a guy that size," pointed out one fan.

"Holy Eagle," joked another

"That man is a refrigerator with legs," chimed in another.

"scouts happy with that time at that weight," said another.

"Man this man faster than me 😭," revealed one fan.

Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (OL04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Bell graded out as the No. 17 offensive tackle in terms of athleticism, No. 11 offensive tackle in terms of previous production and as the No. 15 offensive tackle overall when factoring in the previous two categories.

Posting as strong a performance as Bell did could help him move up draft boards, as ESPN's NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper didn't include him among his top 10 offensive tackles in the class.

Bell will have a chance to showcase his skill set at Miami's pro day on March 23, but he and his team have to love what he put on display in Indy on Sunday afternoon.