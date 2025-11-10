Nick Saban had brief surge as favorite to be named coach of major college football team
College football rumors continue to swirl about Nick Saban and one of the premier coaching jobs in the sport. Saban has shot down these rumors on plenty of occasions, but the legendary former coach continues to be linked to one job.
Early Sunday, Kalshi briefly had Saban as the favorite to be named LSU's next coach. Kalshi is a predictive odds market for sports and current events. Saban's odds later dropped to being tied with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as co-favorites at 21% to be the new LSU coach.
By Sunday evening, Kiffin was back to being a heavy favorite for the LSU gig at 27% with Saban's odds dropping. Saban was in second with a 17% chance to land the LSU job at the time of publication.
Let's dive into the latest LSU rumors.
Despite the college football odds, Nick Saban is unlikely to return to coaching in 2026
Saban's connection to LSU are obvious as the legend went 48-16 as the Tigers head coach from 2000 to 2004. Prior to rebuilding Alabama into a dynasty, Saban led LSU to a national championship. Saban has emphasized his desire to remain an ESPN analyst rather than return to coaching.
"I want to stay retired," Saban said in an Oct. 24, interview on the "Pat McAfee Show," per On3. "I do not want (agent Jimmy Sexton) anywhere near (wife) Miss Terry. Because when she hears some of these numbers, she gets interested. And I’m not interested."
Will Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for LSU or Florida?
With Saban likely out of the picture, Kiffin remains a more realistic target for LSU. Kiffin continues to be the favorite at both Florida and LSU, per Kalshi.
Yet, Kiffin could opt to remain at Ole Miss, spurning both LSU and Florida. On3's Pete Nakos outlined the early criteria LSU has for the program's next head coach.
"LSU is viewed as one of the top five jobs in the country, and the Tigers plan to hire from a pool of the top coaches in the sport," Nakos wrote on Oct. 28.
"At this point, it’s clear from speaking with industry sources that the ideal candidate is a sitting head coach who has a track record of winning consistently. The Tigers want a proven winner who knows how to structure a program."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.