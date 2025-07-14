LSU transfer Nic Anderson in car accident, Brian Kelly sets timeline
LSU football player Nic Anderson was involved in a car accident on Friday, head coach Brian Kelly told reporters from the annual SEC Media Days.
Despite the accident, Anderson has not sustained any serious injuries and is expected to be ready by the time LSU begins fall football camp, Kelly said.
Anderson is preparing for his first season with the Tigers after arriving at the school as a transfer from Oklahoma this past offseason.
He spent three years with the Sooners, although his 2024 outing was cut short after he sustained a quadriceps injury that kept him from the field.
The year before, Anderson scored 10 touchdowns while covering 798 yards as a redshirt freshman with Oklahoma.
Kelly said that Anderson was still recuperating from the injury, but had a strong presence in LSU’s locker room all offseason.
“I think he was a little slowed by an injury that was lingering,” Kelly said, via LSU On SI’s Zack Nagy.
“We just wanted to be patient with him. Nic’s a smart kid. He knows his body. He’s not a guy that you have to push and say, ‘Hey, you know, get out there.’
“When he’s ready, he’s going to go compete. I think he just has a maturity about him that you don’t have to worry about.”
Anderson was considered a top 25 overall prospect and a top 10 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 transfer portal class, according to an average of the national recruiting services.
He was originally a four-star prospect from Katy (Tex.) and considered the No. 34 overall wide receiver in the 2022 football recruiting class.
