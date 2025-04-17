State rep wants LSU to play September home football games at night
A proposed resolution in the Louisiana state legislature is seeking to ask the SEC to only schedule LSU football home games at night in the month of September.
The reason? It gets real hot down in the Bayou.
Rep. John Illg, Jr. introduced HCR 113, a non-binding concurrent resolution in the Louisiana House of Representatives this week, in the hopes of requesting the Southeastern Conference to only allow LSU to play its September home games no earlier than 6 p.m. local time.
“Due to the often extreme heat of September in this state and in the interest of protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, staff, and fans, it is appropriate that the Southeastern Conference take measures necessary to schedule September football games in the evening,” the resolution reads.
It adds: “Therefore, be it resolved that the Legislature of Louisiana does hereby urge and request the Southeastern Conference to schedule football games at Louisiana State University after six o’clock in the evening during the month of September.”
Paramedics were called multiple times in response to heat exhaustion cases last year when LSU hosted UCLA on Sept. 21 in Baton Rouge, the Tigers’ only September home game in the daytime.
Local reports said first responders were on site to answer 15 calls of apparent heat exhaustion among fans during the game.
LSU has not announced game times for its football schedule in 2025.
