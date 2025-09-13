Matt Leinart delivers three-word verdict on Dante Moore after Oregon’s win
Former USC star Matt Leinart needed only three words for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after No. 4 Oregon's 34–14 road win at Northwestern: "Impressive young man." The FOX analyst posted the line on X after Moore’s postgame interview on the Big Noon Kickoff set, where the sophomore discussed waiting his turn behind Dillon Gabriel and playing in Dan Lanning's system.
Moore went 16-of-20 for 178 yards and a touchdown as Oregon opened Big Ten play with a businesslike victory. The defense also forced two interceptions. Moore did throw his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter, but by then the Ducks had built a 31–0 cushion behind a 24-yard TD strike to tight end Kenyon Sadiq and a 66-yard run from Dierre Hill Jr. on the first snap of the second half.
Three weeks into 2025, Moore looks every bit like the steady hand Oregon envisioned when he transferred from UCLA and spent last season apprenticing behind Gabriel. He arrived in Eugene in December 2023 with the expectation he’d sit in 2024 and take over in 2025.
Through three games — a 59–13 win over Montana State, a 69–3 domination vs Oklahoma State, and the statement 34–14 win at Northwestern — Moore is 50-of-64 (78.1%) for 657 yards, 7 TD and 1 INT, and Oregon has outscored opponents 162–30. In the opener he tossed three TDs and 213 yards. A week later he had 266 yards and three scores as the Ducks handed Mike Gundy his worst loss at Oklahoma State. And on Saturday, Moore was very efficient with an 80% completion percentage.
Moore started five games as a UCLA freshman in 2023, then chose Oregon knowing Gabriel would be QB1 in 2024. That season of patience — and a redshirt — left him comfortable with coordinator Will Stein's offense and it has shown as the Ducks continue to take care of business.
The win keeps Oregon firmly planted in the top five after last week’s leap in the AP poll, with an in-state date against Oregon State next before a trip to Penn State. If Moore continues to play like he has, especially against the stiff Big-10 opponents left on the slate, he might just be a serious candidate for the Heisman trophy.