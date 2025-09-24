Matt Leinart sees crowded Heisman Trophy race after John Mateer injury
Appearing on The Joel Klatt Show Wednesday morning, former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart handicapped the Heisman Trophy race following the injury to perceived frontrunner, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer.
“I thought he was for sure the frontrunner,” Leinart told host Joel Klatt about Mateer. “This is just unfortunately going to knock him out of the race.”
The oddsmakers at BetMGM agreed with Leinart, having Mateer as the frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy at odds of +700 prior to the announcement that the Sooners’ senior playcaller will require surgery to his throwing hand and could miss a month of the season.
In the absence of Mateer, Leinart sees “a cluster” of players now having legitimate shots to capture college football’s top player award. Quarterbacks have won the award seven of the last nine years, and Leinart specifically called out Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, Miami’’s Carson Beck and USC’s Jayden Maiava as four he sees with a legitimate chance at winning the Heisman this year.
Among non-quarterbacks, Leinart highlighted a couple offensive skill position players. Ohio State sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith has seen his odds slip slightly since the start of the season. Leinart also went back to his alma mater, USC, to highlight junior running back Waymond Jordan, a JUCO transfer playing his first season for the Trojans.
“Waymond Jordan (is) the running back who no one knows about, but they will know about after (USC’s game) this weekend,” Leinart remarked.
Not named by Leinart are several of the players who were considered frontrunners entering the season, like Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Texas’ Arch Manning, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.
“It has completely flipped,” Leinart noted. “The Top 5 preseason are literally not even in the Top 10 any more.”
Mateer’s injury devastating for Oklahoma
Along with looking at the Heisman field post-Mateer’s injury, Leinart also addressed how this affects Oklahoma’s season after the Sooners got off to a 4-0 start.
“I think they’re in trouble, I really do,” Leinart said of Oklahoma. “(Michael) Hawkins, he is the backup. It’s just a major downgrade, however you look at it.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hawkins is a sophomore who started four games for Oklahoma as a true freshman last season. Under Mateer, however, the Oklahoma offense was operating at a level not seen since previous Heisman Trophy winners were under center for the Sooners.
“The kid is an absolute stud,” Leinart said of Mateer. “He is so ball dominant in the way he plays with his running ability, with the quarterback designed runs, and he is a great passer, a great player. I said it a couple weeks ago on Big Noon [Kickoff], he reminds me of Baker Mayfield - the whole aura about him. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
Klatt agreed with Leinart’s comments about Mateer, adding that the Sooners are in the position they are in the national standings in large part because of their quarterback.
“They don’t beat Michigan without John Mateer. They don’t beat Auburn without John Mateer,” Klatt added.
The announcement of Mateer’s injury and pending surgery from Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables came during the Sooners’ bye week. They then host a 1-3 Kent State team in Norman on Oct. 4 before heading to Dallas to face Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 11.
