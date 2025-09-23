Oklahoma Star QB and Heisman Frontrunner John Mateer to Undergo Hand Surgery
Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner John Mateer will undergo hand surgery on Wednesday, head coach Brent Venables announced on Tuesday.
Mateer sustained an injury to his right throwing hand in the victory over Auburn last Saturday. It is unclear how much time Mateer will miss, but he is expected to return to the lineup at some point later this season.
"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short-and-long-term future," Venables said. "He's extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but he is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible."
The redshirt junior is in his first year with the Sooners, and through four games has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. Mateer has also rushed for 190 yards and five scores.
Mateer will be replaced by sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. when the Sooners take on Kent State on Oct. 4.