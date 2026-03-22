Meet Marshall Manning: A Closer Look at Peyton Manning’s Son

Marshall Manning, the 14-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, is beginning to draw national attention as he nears the start of his high school career.

The young quarterback recently participated in Prep Redzone’s Music City Mayhem seven-on-seven event in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Observers at the event noted his physical development and his ability to distribute the ball effectively.

Manning is set to enroll as a freshman this fall at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The private institution has a history of athletic success, including a state football championship in 2025.

By attending a high-profile program in the Tennessee secondary school ranks, Manning will face significant competition before he even reaches the collegiate level.

The buzz surrounding the youngest Manning grew after video of his performance at the Music City Mayhem event surfaced on social media, garnering over 1.9 million views. Wearing the number 16, the same number his father wore during his legendary stay at the University of Tennessee, Marshall demonstrated a level of poise that has become synonymous with his family name.

Marshall Manning’s college football recruitment will be a conversation fixture

The emergence of Marshall Manning as a legitimate prospect for the Class of 2030 adds another layer of intrigue to the most famous lineage in football. While he is still years away from signing a National Letter of Intent, his recruitment is already being tracked by major programs.

Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee have been speculated on as early contenders for his services, representing three of the most powerful brands in the sport.

The Manning family’s impact on college football is extensive. Archie Manning starred at Ole Miss before a long NFL career. Peyton Manning became an icon at Tennessee, while Eli Manning followed their father’s footsteps to Oxford.

Baylor (TN) 2030 QB Marshall Manning is slinging it🎯



Marshall is the son of NFL legend Peyton Manning.



(via @shaynep_media)https://t.co/dmQdsS6CJH pic.twitter.com/xpLLwFPgUd — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) March 14, 2026

More recently, Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, chose the University of Texas, where he has become a central figure in the Longhorns' return to national prominence.

Because of this history, Marshall’s eventual college choice will likely shift the power balance within the SEC or Big Ten. If he chooses Tennessee, he would be a legacy recruit returning to the program his father put on the map.

However, his mother, Ashley, is a graduate of the University of Virginia, and Marshall has been seen wearing Cavaliers gear during training sessions. This connection suggests that the ACC program could also be a factor in his recruitment.

As he begins his freshman year at Baylor School, the focus remains on his fundamental growth. Shayne Pickering of Prep Redzone Tennessee noted that Manning has shown "good velocity and anticipation" and has taken a "step forward into his development." This steady progression is vital as he transitions from middle school exhibitions to the structure of high school football.