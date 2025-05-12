Miami LB Adarius Hayes released from hospital after crash
Miami announced that Hurricanes football player Adarius Hayes was released from the hospital after being involved in a car crash that killed three people, including two children.
Police in Largo, Florida, said Hayes was driving the car that collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the 78-year-old driver, a 10-year-old child, and a four-year-old child.
Another passenger in the other car was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
No criminal charges have been filed, although police said the investigation is ongoing.
“We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost,” Miami said in a statement.
Largo police said: “There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles.”
Hayes, a former four-star football recruit from Largo, near Tampa in Florida, played 12 games for the Hurricanes at the linebacker position last season, principally on special teams.
He finished with four total tackles and one interception he returned for 25 yards in the Hurricanes’ victory over Florida A&M in September.
