Miami Hurricanes football player hurt in car crash that killed 2 children: report
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was hospitalized after a car crash on Saturday that killed three people, including two children, in Largo, Florida.
Police have not said whether Hayes was driving one of the cars in the wreck, but confirmed there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.
Largo (Fla.) Police said a Dodge Durango ran into a Kia Soul as it turned left just before 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, in comments to ESPN.
The cars collided, killing a 10-year old and a 4-year old, and the 78-year-old woman driving the car that was struck. Another person was hospitalized.
“This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time,” Largo Police said in a statement.
Hayes played in 12 games as a true freshman, recording 4 tackles and an interception.
--