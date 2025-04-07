Where things stand as Miami's Carson Beck rehabs injury
Miami is nearly through its spring football practice schedule, but the most famous member of its team is yet to take the field, as quarterback Carson Beck continues to rehab his UCL injury.
And while Beck is still unable to take any meaningful snaps with the Hurricanes’ offense, head coach Mario Cristobal doesn’t see that as a cause for concern.
“Everything is ahead of schedule, and we’re excited about his progress, excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game,” Cristobal said recently.
“There’s just a natural presence about him. But I guess I’ll save all that talk for when he’s actually practicing so you guys could get a real-deal feel, get some good tape and some eyes on him so you can see him practice.”
Beck transferred to Miami after suffering a season-ending UCL injury on the last play of Georgia’s eventual win over Texas in last season’s SEC Championship Game.
The quarterback was unable to take part in the Bulldogs’ eventual College Football Playoff run, and he opted for the transfer portal rather than entering the NFL Draft as was expected.
A little under two weeks after announcing he would declare for the draft, Beck surprised everyone by entering the portal, notably under a do not contact designation, indicating he already had a destination in mind.
Beck finished last season with 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, considered a step down from his productive outing during the 2023 campaign.
