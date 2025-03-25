Ex-Michigan football assistant pleads not guilty to cyber fraud
Former Michigan football assistant Matthew Weiss pleaded not guilty after feds brought two dozen charges relating to cyber fraud against him.
Weiss was released on a $10,000 bond, was required to hand over his passport, and let officials place software on his computer to monitor his internet use, according to ESPN.
Prosecutors have alleged that Weiss accessed the personal accounts of thousands of NCAA student-athletes, targeting mostly female students, accessing intimate pictures and videos from their social media accounts, according to the charges.
Weiss faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on 14 of the charges, and another two years on the other 10 charges if convicted.
Michigan fired Weiss in January 2023 after its investigation revealed he “inappropriately accessed” digital accounts in 2022 while inside Schembechler Hall, the official headquarters of the Wolverines football program.
Weiss spent two seasons on former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, initially as quarterbacks coach before becoming co-offensive coordinator in 2022.
