Michigan, MSU players fight at end of game
It’s been known for a fight to break out during the annual Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry game, and the 2024 edition of the matchup was no exception.
Just as the game clock hit zero on a Wolverines victory, there was another incident involving players from both teams that saw a swarm of them spill out onto the field from the sideline.
Michigan needed just one more kneel down to win the game, but just as quarterback Davis Warren touched his knee to the turf, a fight broke out between players on both teams.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said the incident was a shame moments after winning the game, but this one paled in comparison to the infamous tunnel fight at the 2022 game.
That one started with several Michigan State players confronted a Michigan player after the Wolverines won at the Big House that year.
That fight was serious enough to involve the campus police to get involved and conduct an investigation, and Michigan State suspended several players as a result.
This time around, Michigan pulled out a 24-17 victory over Michigan State, the third-straight win for the Wolverines in a rivalry that dates back to 1898.
Warren and tailback Donovan Edwards both threw touchdown passes, both of which were caught by star tight end Colston Loveland.
With the win, Michigan improved to 5-3 overall on the season with a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play.
Michigan State fell to 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten).
