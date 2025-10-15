Mike Greenberg names his favorite player in college football
There are great players and then there are unique players, and for ESPN personality Mike Greenberg, his favorite college football player certainly fits the unique category. In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Greenberg discussed his appreciation of massive Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor.
Praise of Proctor
In discussing NFL Draft prospects, Greenberg brought up Proctor, who he called "my favorite player in the country." He noted that Proctor's impressive season has earned him a spot at No. 25 in Mel Kiper's latest Draft board. Greenberg termed Proctor's draft situation "a first-round situation."
Jeff Saturday chimed in on Proctor, praising him at length.
We've renamed him the Travis Hunter of this year's Draft, Greeny. He can do it all, play quarterback, catch passes, Wildcat, you name it. He is a man amongst boys. Not only is he an athlete, he is an intelligent athlete because he's an offensive lineman. I love this kid. Put him at the top of the board.- Jeff Saturday
ESPN broadcaster Jordan Rodgers also noted Proctor's insane athleticism.
He's developed great. Hasn't allowed a sack since Week 1. But let's get this guy in the red zone, split out wide, one-on-one with a corner, Darnell Washington style. 6'7", 366 pounds with baby-soft hands. Throw him a jump ball. Nobody is guarding him.... The guy is an athlete, he is a unicorn.- Jordan Rodgers
Proctor's development and new avenues
Proctor was a highly-regarded offensive line recruit from Iowa who flipped from the home-state Hawkeyes to Alabama on Early Signing Day. After a quiet freshman season, he transferred to Iowa in January 2024. But he then transferred back to Alabama in April 2024.
His development as an offensive lineman has progressed, but Kalen DeBoer has recently taken to utilizing Proctor in unusual situations. Proctor split out wide and caught a lateral for an 11 yard gain against Georgia. Last week against Missouri, he took a snap as a Wildcats QB in the red zone and powered near the goal line. Given his massive size, Proctor's ball-handling exploits are amusing, but they're also effective. It's a potent reminder of his impressive athleticism and is apparently as intriguing to NFL Draft analysts as it is to Greenberg and company.