Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Interviews for Major College Football HC Job

Another prominent name has emerged in one of the most intriguing head coaching vacancies in college football.

Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson interviewed for the position to lead the NC State football program on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That news comes a few days after former NC State and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers was named as a potentially serious candidate for the same job.

Both have retired from their playing careers, with Wilson moving into a broadcasting role with CBS and Rivers coaching high school football in his native Alabama.

NC State is casting a very wide net in its efforts to replace Dave Doeren, who the program fired as its head football coach recently. Doeren went 98-73 overall with four bowl victories in 10 postseason appearances.

Russell Wilson moves into focus

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Wilson began his college football career at NC State in 2008, appearing in 11 games as a freshman, going on to star for the team over the next two years, covering 8,545 yards and throwing 76 touchdowns over that time.

As a senior, Wilson transferred to Wisconsin, where he compiled another 3,175 yards passing with 33 touchdowns as a senior before entering the NFL Draft.

A highly accomplished NFL quarterback mostly with the Seattle Seahawks organization, Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII, made 10 Pro Bowl appearances, and was named the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Wilson would be new to coaching

While regarded as a prolific talent on the field, Wilson has no coaching experience to his credit, unlike Rivers, the apparent early favorite in the race.

Wilson’s interest in coaching was not discussed until now. Whether he emerges as a credible candidate remains to be seen, but putting his name into the conversation could also potentially give him exposure for other jobs at other institutions in the future.

Philip Rivers still the early favorite?

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Rivers, also a Wolfpack alum and former NFL quarterback, first emerged as a possibility for the NC State job soon after Doeren was let go.

Unlike Wilson, he does have some coaching experience, currently leading the St. Michael Catholic High School program in Fairhope, Ala., where he’s gone 47-19 over the last five full seasons there, according to recent reports.

Rivers has shown interest in coaching opportunities elsewhere, too, even interviewing for the Buffalo Bills’ head coach position earlier this year before withdrawing from consideration, citing family timing.

Another Wolfpack alum is involved

Another former NFL connection with ties to the school emerged recently as NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said that former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and ex-Wolfpack linebacker Bill Cowher is helping the school with its search.

Cowher currently works with Wilson as part of the CBS Sports NFL broadcasting team.