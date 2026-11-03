Bears Surge in Kalshi Super Bowl Market

The Chicago Bears are arguably the hottest team in the NFL coming out of Week 8, and their price on Kalshi’s Super Bowl market reflects just that. Chicago now sits with the third-highest Super Bowl price at 12%, just behind the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Chicago’s price jumped 3% after going into Week 8 with a 9% chance to win the Super Bowl. A $10 trade on the Bears winning the Super Bowl right now profits $68.46.

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The Williams Effect

After starting the season 3-2 with Caleb Williams missing three weeks with a hamstring injury, the Chicago Bears have bounced back with three straight wins, bringing their record to 6–2. They’ve also scored 30+ points on their winning streak.

Chicago’s 34-17 road win over the defending champion Seahawks forced the 3% rise on Kalshi. The Bears won on the road 34-17 as 3-point underdogs.

Since Williams return, he’s thrown for 860 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. His sacks have also come down in every game since returning. Seattle sacked him only once.

Defense coming together

Many were skeptical about the Bears' defense after it allowed 37 points in Week 1. However, that’s the highest point total that they’ve allowed all season. Chicago has quietly put up top-10 numbers on that side of the ball.

Chicago is allowing just 20 points per game, along with 305.8 total yards. Its top-5 run defense highlights those numbers, allowing just 86.8 rushing yards. Chicago is also top-10 this season in both takeaways (11) and sacks (22).

The Bears defense is also set to take a huge step forward with the addition of defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. Chicago traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire him, and he’s already paying off. Simmons made his debut for the Bears against Seattle, where he tied for a team high with six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a QB hit.

Chicago’s run will look to continue in Week 9 at home on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago is an early 6-point favorite going in.

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