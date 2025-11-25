Nebraska’s Matt Rhule explains decision to avoid college football coaching carousel
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule could have reentered the college football coaching carousel this fall. When Penn State fired James Franklin in October, the program immediately looked to Rhule, a former Nittany Lion with deep ties to the university. But instead of entertaining a return to his alma mater, Rhule chose to double down on the foundation he’s built in Lincoln.
His decision came as Nebraska surged back into national relevance, ending an eight-year bowl drought last season and positioning itself for another postseason appearance. Rhule’s approach has been measured and deliberate, prioritizing player development and continuity. “This is a destination job,” he said earlier this month. “This is one of the greatest places in the world.”
While the coaching carousel turned elsewhere, Nebraska focused on security. The school and Rhule finalized a contract extension designed to keep him with the Cornhuskers through 2032, a clear message that both sides see long-term potential.
Matt Rhule’s Contract Extension Signals Long-Term Commitment
Penn State’s interest in Rhule was understandable. He played for the Nittany Lions as a linebacker and later worked with current Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft when Kraft hired him at Temple in 2013. However, Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made sure history would not repeat itself.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rhule’s two-year contract extension increased his buyout from $5 million to $15 million, effectively removing him from consideration for any job this cycle. The new deal also includes a performance clause that raises his salary by $1 million each time Nebraska reaches the College Football Playoff.
Through Dannen, Rhule explained his decision to stay on with the Cornhuskers. “Matt’s message to me was: ‘I grew up there, I played there, it’ll always be special to me, but Nebraska’s home,’” Dannen said. The contract remains 90% guaranteed through its term, placing Rhule among the highest-paid coaches in college football.
In a statement announcing the extension, Rhule praised Nebraska’s leadership and community. “The University of Nebraska, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are special,” he said. “It’s a place our family is proud to call home.”
The Cornhuskers hired Rhule in 2022 to rebuild a proud but struggling program. Since then, Nebraska has shown steady improvement, returning to bowl play and stabilizing recruiting under his direction. Dannen said the extension represents belief in Rhule’s process. “Continuity and stability are critical,” he explained.
For Rhule, staying in Lincoln aligns with his philosophy of sustained development rather than short-term movement. He believes Nebraska’s investment in facilities and NIL support provides a path back to national prominence. His extension ensures that vision will continue well into the next decade.
The Cornhuskers will host Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for noon ET on CBS.