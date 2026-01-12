5 NFL draft prospects who stood out in Indiana’s Peach Bowl win over Oregon
The Peach Bowl was a fully dominant effort from the Hoosiers on both sides of the football. Not only will the victory help players we already knew were getting drafted, but it will also launch discussions of other players on the fringes.
QB-Fernando Mendoza
There isn’t much more to say about Mendoza. At this point I already think he should be a lock to the Raiders, but now he’s starting to separate himself from this quarterback class. There were numerous beautifully placed deep throws in this game. Each of them was completed despite good coverage. Mendoza was locked in.
WR-Elijah Sarratt
Sarratt is a big bodied possession receiver that should hear his name called within the top 100 picks. Mendoza and Sarratt appear to have special chemistry on back shoulder throws. That should translate to the pros for Sarratt in the form of unreal body control and consistent hands.
TE-Riley Nowakowski
These past few games for Indiana have shown how important Nowakowski is to their offense. He’s a true H-back body type with comfortability to take the majority of his snaps inline. Nowakowski shows ability blocking on ball and on the move. He can be an important add-on in the RPO game. As a receiver, he has the mismatch ability of a fluid athlete who presents a big target.
S-Dillon Thieneman
Thieneman showed an ability to defend the perimeter well in this game from depth. He’s been a solid cover free safety all-season, but Friday he showed some nickel defender tools. Thienemien looked comfortable tackling in space on the perimeter and was sticky in coverage closer to the line of scrimmage.
CB-D’Angelo Ponds
Well when you start the night off with a pick six on the first play from scrimmage it’s hard to not stand out. Ponds was solid in coverage, registered a half sack, and even got involved on offense catching a designed swing pass for a first down. He is putting together the case to play on the outside in the NFL. It appears at the very least that Ponds has the necessary reactive athleticism.
