The Peach Bowl was a fully dominant effort from the Hoosiers on both sides of the football. Not only will the victory help players we already knew were getting drafted, but it will also launch discussions of other players on the fringes.

QB-Fernando Mendoza

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There isn’t much more to say about Mendoza. At this point I already think he should be a lock to the Raiders, but now he’s starting to separate himself from this quarterback class. There were numerous beautifully placed deep throws in this game. Each of them was completed despite good coverage. Mendoza was locked in.

WR-Elijah Sarratt

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) is cheered for by teammates Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt is a big bodied possession receiver that should hear his name called within the top 100 picks. Mendoza and Sarratt appear to have special chemistry on back shoulder throws. That should translate to the pros for Sarratt in the form of unreal body control and consistent hands.

TE-Riley Nowakowski

Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These past few games for Indiana have shown how important Nowakowski is to their offense. He’s a true H-back body type with comfortability to take the majority of his snaps inline. Nowakowski shows ability blocking on ball and on the move. He can be an important add-on in the RPO game. As a receiver, he has the mismatch ability of a fluid athlete who presents a big target.

S-Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman showed an ability to defend the perimeter well in this game from depth. He’s been a solid cover free safety all-season, but Friday he showed some nickel defender tools. Thienemien looked comfortable tackling in space on the perimeter and was sticky in coverage closer to the line of scrimmage.

CB-D’Angelo Ponds

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well when you start the night off with a pick six on the first play from scrimmage it’s hard to not stand out. Ponds was solid in coverage, registered a half sack, and even got involved on offense catching a designed swing pass for a first down. He is putting together the case to play on the outside in the NFL. It appears at the very least that Ponds has the necessary reactive athleticism.