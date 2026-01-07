NFL teams reportedly ‘excited’ about $665k QB ahead of College Football Playoff semifinals

A talented signal-caller has caught the attention of professional scouts following a season that redefined the traditional path to the highest levels of collegiate play. This particular athlete spent the previous winter celebrating a championship in the lower rungs of the sport before moving to a major conference and becoming a primary factor in a national title hunt.

His rapid transition from a small-town Michigan program to the bright lights of a playoff semifinal represents one of the most unlikely trajectories in the history of the game.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid, while appearing on Get Up on Tuesday, noted recently that several professional organizations are specifically energized by the performance of this individual because of his dual-threat capabilities. While other prospects at the position have shown flashes of utility with their legs, this player is viewed as a different tier of athlete, with a distinct mobility advantage.

The report compared his playstyle to that of a young Russell Wilson, particularly when facing elite defensive schemes that typically stifle high-powered offenses.

This narrative is being called one of the greatest stories in the history of the sport for a senior player. Just one year ago, this prospect was leading a Division II squad to a trophy, but now he stands only two victories away from helping a storied program secure its first national championship in sixty-five years.

His impact has been immediate since taking over the starting role despite not being the primary option when the schedule began in late August.

Why NFL scouts are high on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss became a national sensation after leading the Ole Miss Rebels to a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, where he threw for 362 yards and two scores. The quarterback was not even ruled eligible for the current season until late summer and spent months lifting weights at a public gym because he was barred from team facilities during an academic review.

ESPN's Jordan Reid noted, "It's clearly Trinidad Chambliss" when comparing available talent for the next level. Reid noted that "the clear differentiator" between the Rebels star and other peers is "just the mobility difference."

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) has thrown for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions, adding another 520 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While others have shown progress using their legs in high-pressure spots, Reid argued that Chambliss "just takes it to another level" and "looked like a young Russell Wilson" against an elite Bulldog defense.

The analyst further emphasized the historical weight of the situation by stating the sport is "in the midst of one of the best college stories from a senior player standpoint in college football history."

This rise is especially notable because Chambliss was discovered by offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. through footage posted on X. On3 gives the 6-foot-1 QB a $665,000 NIL valuation, though his market value has shifted significantly during the postseason.

"I think it's clearly Trinidad Chambliss. ... Trinidad Chambliss just takes it to another level."@Jordan_Reid believes NFL teams are more excited about Trinidad Chambliss over Carson Beck ahead of the CFP ✍️ pic.twitter.com/47D4W5cR9m — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2026

The future remains complicated because the NCAA has yet to rule on a waiver that would grant the senior a sixth year of eligibility for next season. If he is allowed to return to school, he could potentially command a contract worth up to $7 million annually through name, image, and likeness agreements.

The Rebels will face the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

