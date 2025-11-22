Nick Saban calls out major issue in college football amid Lane Kiffin rumors
Lane Kiffin’s future at Ole Miss remains the biggest headline dominating college football, with a decision expected to arrive after the Egg Bowl on November 28.
However, on Saturday’s ESPN College GameDay, Nick Saban framed the Kiffin coaching saga as a systemic problem in college football rather than simply a personal decision for Kiffin.
Saban argued the sport needs rules that prioritize student‑athletes, suggesting coaches shouldn’t be able to leave in-season or during critical stretches when players’ postseason and ranking prospects are at stake.
Saban advocated for NFL‑style windows for hiring, aligning the recruiting calendar with the academic/football calendar, and shifting spring practice to summer OTAs so players can finish seasons with their coaches.
Kiffin has been the focus of intense speculation after Florida and LSU created openings this fall; both programs reportedly placed Kiffin at or near the top of their lists after firing Billy Napier (Florida) and Brian Kelly (LSU) earlier this season.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told the media on Friday that a decision about Kiffin’s future was expected the day after the Egg Bowl and that Kiffin would coach Ole Miss in the rivalry game.
Ole Miss (10‑1, 6‑1 SEC) sat at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering Week 13, with a win over Mississippi State likely critical to securing a first‑time playoff berth for the program.
However, to Saban's point, the timing of any coaching change could directly affect playoff seeding and bowl implications for the players.
Coaches, athletic directors and the AFCA have been discussing adjustments to the recruiting calendar, early signing periods and transfer‑portal timing for several years.
Many coaches want an earlier, consolidated signing date and stricter windows for contact to reduce midseason hiring chaos and protect players from destabilizing moves.
Saban’s proposal — aligning the academic and football calendars, creating defined hiring windows, and moving spring work to summer OTAs — echoes themes already circulating among FBS coaches and administrators.