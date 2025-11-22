Jon Gruden names unexpected college football program that could win the national championship
Notre Dame’s college football season has shifted from early doubt to clear playoff relevance.
The Fighting Irish (8-2) have won eight straight, sit No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings and enter Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium positioned on the 8/9 bubble with two regular-season games to go.
Running back Jeremiyah Love has been Notre Dame’s deadliest offensive weapon, compiling 1,409 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns while doing damage between the tackles and as a receiver out of the backfield.
Love’s all‑down utility has generated national attention and a growing presence on Heisman watch lists, while freshman C.J. Carr has evolved into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.
On Friday’s “Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker” podcast, former NFL coach Jon Gruden said that Notre Dame has everything it needs to compete for a national title.
“Let me say this to you because I saw Notre Dame live. They're a different-looking team than just about anybody else,” Gruden said. “They got some linemen. They got a hell of a good-looking secondary. The running backs. The quarterbacks got a lot of poise, man. He could win it all. That's my hot take here with you guys. You better watch out for the Fighting Irish.”
“There's a little mini controversy going in college football right now of why Notre Dame is ahead of Miami because Miami beat them. But I think Miami beat them in Week 1. And Notre Dame is so much better now with the quarterback coming a long way,” Walker responded. “Yeah, I think Notre Dame could win it all as well.”
Carr has supplied stability under center, completing a high percentage of throws while spreading the ball to primary targets Michael Fields, Jordan Faison, Eli Raridon, and Love.
Across 10 games, Carr has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,487 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions, posting a 170.9 passer rating.
Notre Dame’s defense, meanwhile, has limited opponents to just 18.4 points per game, and the team boasts the sixth-best point differential in the country (+20.1).
The Irish’s early losses to Miami and Texas A&M left a narrow margin for error.
With Syracuse and Stanford left on the schedule, Notre Dame’s path is straightforward but unforgiving.
Two strong performances and the Irish remain very much alive for a top‑8 seed and a more favorable playoff draw.
However, anything less would likely relegate Notre Dame to the first-round road test.