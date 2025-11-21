Ole Miss AD announces major update about Lane Kiffin’s future
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced Friday that a formal announcement on Lane Kiffin’s future with the Rebels is expected Saturday, Nov. 29, the day after Ole Miss faces Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
Carter said he and Kiffin have "had many pointed and positive conversations" and that he met with Chancellor Glenn Boyce as part of ongoing discussions, adding that the program’s priority remains preparing a potentially historic finish to the regular season.
The public timeline effectively sets a one-week window for Kiffin and Ole Miss to resolve whether the coach will remain in Oxford or chase a new opportunity in Baton Rouge or Gainesville.
Multiple national reports have placed LSU and Florida among programs actively pursuing Kiffin, with members of Kiffin’s camp recently visiting the bayou and contact reported between interested schools and the coach’s circle.
Local coverage and recruiting outlets say Carter and Kiffin met Friday, signaling an attempt to manage the process internally while allowing the coach to focus on the team through the rivalry game.
After early stints at Tennessee, USC, and the NFL's Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), Kiffin served on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama and rebuilt Florida Atlantic's program before taking over at Ole Miss in 2020.
Under Kiffin, Ole Miss’s offense has been a consistent national presence, and the 2025 Rebels enter the Egg Bowl with a 10-1 record and College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
For LSU and Florida, the delay lengthens uncertainty in their searches and complicates their timelines for interviews and hires.
For players and recruits tied to Ole Miss, the week brings clarity on who will lead the program into bowl season and beyond.
Expect the story to develop rapidly following the Egg Bowl; for now, Rebel fans will be on edge while Kiffin remains committed to coaching the rivalry.