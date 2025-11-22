College Football HQ

Steve Sarkisian strongly rejects rumors on Texas departure amid NFL buzz

Rowan Fisher

Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second straight week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confronted swirling speculation that he could leave the Longhorns for another major college football program or possibly the NFL. 

Texas currently holds a 7-3 overall record (4-2 in SEC play), is ranked No. 17 in the country, and sits just outside the College Football Playoff picture.

While a postseason berth remains possible, the team has fallen well short of preseason expectations, entering the year ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Their recent loss to No. 4 Georgia has amplified rumors that Sarkisian could be on his way out after five seasons in Austin.

On Friday, during his weekly radio show, he addressed those rumors bluntly, saying, “I have never had a discussion with anyone about going anywhere, whether it be Chris Del Conte, Jimmy Sexton, another university or an NFL team.” 

“It can’t get better than what I got here at Texas,” Sarkisian added. 

Sarkisian holds an all-time head coaching record at the college level of 91-55 across five seasons in Texas (2021-25), two with USC (2014-15), and five with Washington (2009-13). 

Notably, however, he was also the QB coach for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2004 and offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017-18. 

His track record at top Power Five and SEC programs, coupled with NFL experience, has put him squarely on the radar for several NFL head-coaching vacancies before the season ends.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images


Recently, ESPN’s Desmond Howard hinted that Sarkisian might leave by the end of the year, which Sarkisian responded to on Wednesday, saying emphatically, “I am not going anywhere.”

His messaging on Friday aligns with the sentiment he’s delivered all week, but that hasn’t quieted outside noise. 

The biggest openings in the NFL right now include the New York Giants, who fired Brian Daboll on November 10, and the Tennessee Titans, who fired Brian Callahan on October 13. 

However, more jobs will open up in the months to come, and with Texas unlikely to make the CFP, rumors linking Sarkisian to the NFL aren't going to slow down.

Read More at College Football HQ

Published
Rowan Fisher
ROWAN FISHER

Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.

Home/News