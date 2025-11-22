Steve Sarkisian strongly rejects rumors on Texas departure amid NFL buzz
For the second straight week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confronted swirling speculation that he could leave the Longhorns for another major college football program or possibly the NFL.
Texas currently holds a 7-3 overall record (4-2 in SEC play), is ranked No. 17 in the country, and sits just outside the College Football Playoff picture.
While a postseason berth remains possible, the team has fallen well short of preseason expectations, entering the year ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
Their recent loss to No. 4 Georgia has amplified rumors that Sarkisian could be on his way out after five seasons in Austin.
On Friday, during his weekly radio show, he addressed those rumors bluntly, saying, “I have never had a discussion with anyone about going anywhere, whether it be Chris Del Conte, Jimmy Sexton, another university or an NFL team.”
“It can’t get better than what I got here at Texas,” Sarkisian added.
Sarkisian holds an all-time head coaching record at the college level of 91-55 across five seasons in Texas (2021-25), two with USC (2014-15), and five with Washington (2009-13).
Notably, however, he was also the QB coach for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2004 and offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017-18.
His track record at top Power Five and SEC programs, coupled with NFL experience, has put him squarely on the radar for several NFL head-coaching vacancies before the season ends.
Recently, ESPN’s Desmond Howard hinted that Sarkisian might leave by the end of the year, which Sarkisian responded to on Wednesday, saying emphatically, “I am not going anywhere.”
His messaging on Friday aligns with the sentiment he’s delivered all week, but that hasn’t quieted outside noise.
The biggest openings in the NFL right now include the New York Giants, who fired Brian Daboll on November 10, and the Tennessee Titans, who fired Brian Callahan on October 13.
However, more jobs will open up in the months to come, and with Texas unlikely to make the CFP, rumors linking Sarkisian to the NFL aren't going to slow down.