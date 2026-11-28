Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has been married to Terry Saban since 1971, and the seven-time national champion used that résumé to hand former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman a relationship game plan on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday.

Hartman, a Washington Commanders practice squad quarterback, was named the lead for Season 30 of ABC's "The Bachelor" on Nov. 13, and Saban had advice ready for the 27-year-old once he joined the set in Winston-Salem.

What did Nick Saban tell Sam Hartman?

Sam Hartman is a FOOTBALL GUY



Well said Coach Saban 😂😂 #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/nGnOIMm2e9 pic.twitter.com/OEK7hxuAim — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2026

Saban opened by asking Hartman if he's truly looking for love, then slipped into coaching mode.

"If you're looking for love, I've got a couple of coaching points for you," Saban said. "We have coffee cups at home. My coffee cup says 'Mr. Right.' Her coffee cup says 'Always Right.' Make sure that she's always right and you've got a chance. That's my coaching point."

It's hard to argue with a strategy that's lasted more than five decades. Hartman answered with a simple "I appreciate that." Pat McAfee then noted that the Sabans found love in West Virginia. Both grew up in Fairmont, W.Va., and they married on Dec. 18, 1971, so their 55th anniversary is three weeks away.

Rece Davis adds a slow mesh tip

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Rece Davis followed with a tip pulled straight from Hartman's college playbook.

"As you develop these relationships on 'The Bachelor,' slow mesh," Davis said. "Slow mesh."

The slow mesh was the run-pass option system Dave Clawson rode at Wake Forest. The quarterback holds the ball at the running back's belly longer than almost anyone in the sport while he reads the defense. Hartman ran it for five seasons and threw an ACC-record 110 touchdown passes in Winston-Salem. He finished with 134 after a final season at Notre Dame.

Wake Forest also has a habit of producing reality TV leading men. Former Deacons receiver Matt James led Season 25 of "The Bachelor," and his teammate Tyler Cameron appeared on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette."

McAfee had his own take on why Hartman got cast.

"Look at this guy, he's out of a Disney movie," McAfee said. "My daughter's three and a half, and we watch animated movies. They're trying to look like this guy."

Hartman backs Gio Lopez for Heisman

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Hartman also used his time on the set to campaign for Wake Forest's current quarterback.

"I'm a huge Deac fan. I love everything about Winston-Salem. That was where I grew up. That was my home for five years," Hartman said. "And Gio Lopez deserves a seat in New York. He's playing some unbelievable football. It's so incredible as an alum to watch this thing go."

Lopez backs up that pitch. In last week's 50-29 win at Georgia Tech, he completed 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. The win sent 10-1 Wake Forest to the ACC championship game for the third time in program history. The Demon Deacons also became the first team of the College Football Playoff era to win six Power 4 road games in one season.

Hartman's season of "The Bachelor" premieres March 21, 2027, on ABC. Wake Forest closes the regular season against Duke at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.