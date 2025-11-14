$15 million college football coach listed as ‘strong favorite’ to be named Auburn HC
On Sunday, Nov. 2, Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen pulled the plug on Hugh Freeze following a disappointing stretch; the Tigers had lost five of their last six games before the firing, which was followed by a 45-38 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 11.
Despite having success at Liberty and previously Ole Miss, Freeze's three years at Auburn ended with a 15-19 overall record and three consecutive losing seasons.
The move also instantly created yet another high-profile opening in the SEC alongside the more publicized openings at LSU and Florida.
As names continue to swirl for who might replace Freeze at Auburn, the predictive markets shifted this week when Tulane's Jon Sumrall emerged as the front-runner with a reported 53% of landing the job, according to Kalshi.
The Alabama native turned heads at Troy (2022-23), compiling a 23-4 run that included back-to-back Sun Belt titles, then moved to Tulane in December 2023 and continued winning.
Sumrall holds an overall head-coaching mark of 39-11, including a 7-2 record this season with the Green Wave, all in just his fourth season as a college football head coach.
Tulane extended his contract last season, after the team's conference title game, giving him an estimated salary of $15 million over the next five years ($3 million annually), signaling the school views him as a rising Power Four candidate.
Other reported candidates and names frequently linked to the Auburn job include Brent Key, DJ Durkin, James Franklin, Lane Kiffin, Alex Golesh, Glenn Schumann, and Eli Drinkwitz — a healthy mix of established SEC winners, offensive specialists, and defensive gurus.
Beyond Auburn, the 2025 coaching carousel is spinning fast, with Power‑4 jobs still in flux and over a dozen FBS vacancies drawing headlines and shaping recruiting, portal moves, and staff changes.
From Sun Belt titles to sparking Tulane, Sumrall’s climb shows how quick wins and market buzz can rocket a coach’s stock.
The job isn't locked up for Sumrall, but the decision ahead will significantly impact the SEC landscape, Auburn’s recruiting, and the broader coaching carousel heading into 2026.
Read More at College Football HQ
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.