Nick Saban responds to coaching comeback rumors on 'College GameDay'
The siren song of coaching seems difficult for many former coaches turned broadcasters to ignore. Of course, most former coaches aren't Nick Saban, and the legendary LSU/Alabama boss used his platform on College GameDay to speak out on the rumors that he might return to the sideline soon.
Saban left Alabama after the 2023 season and has been with ESPN since shortly thereafter. For a coach who was noted for being fairly buttoned-up, Saban has performed well as an analyst, utilizing his experience and opinions to help College GameDay remain strong in a season that has seen the departure of legendary analyst Lee Corso.
Saban's take
Saban has hinted broadly at his disinterest in returning to coaching, but on Saturday's show, when the topic of him returning to coaching came up, he spoke out even more strongly.
I like my team right here.- Nick Saban
Saban's situation
Saban is 74 years old and has now spent most of two seasons removed from the increasingly transfer-portal heavy, NIL-satured grind of coaching college football. Many charge that in an era of increasing parity, the sport is unlikely to see dynasties like Alabama under Saban emerge again soon. Saban's seven national championships in an age of settling titles on the field of play is unlikely to be equalled anytime soon.
For that matter, college football currently has three active head coaches who have won national titles-- and Clemson's Dabo Swinney is looking more uncomfortable and ineffective by the week. This makes things interesting when athletic directors at jobs like Florida and LSU talk about the necessity of finding coaches who can win national championships.
Return rumors (for Saban and Urban Meyer)
That speculation caused Saban to be up again as a potential collegiate returnee. The same winds of rumor have suggested that former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer might also wish to return to the sidelines, which Meyer also denied this week. But Saban has basically been subject to rumors of possible return since his retirement, some fueled by his own players.
But for now, Saban has again reaffirmed that he's happy with his successful broadcasting career and isn't looking to return to the sideline. It's still unlikely to be the last time the issue arises.