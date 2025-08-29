Nick Saban addresses rumors of his return to coaching college football
It seems that legendary head coach Nick Saban will be enjoying the benefits of retirement for the time being.
The seven-time national champion head coach was the subject of headlines last month when former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who won two national titles under Saban, said that his former coach, according to a source, was eyeing a return to the college coaching ranks.
Saban, who retired in 2023 after totaling 206 wins at Alabama over 17 seasons, denied the rumor at SEC Media Days in July in true Saban fashion.
"You know, I don't know where that came from," Saban said. "Greg McElroy played quarterback for us. And if he'd had done something like that when he was a player, he would have got his ass kicked."
Pat McAfee brought up the story to Saban on Friday ahead of Ohio State-Texas. The ESPN "College GameDay" colleagues shared a laugh about the rumored return, which Saban once again denied.
"That came out of nowhere," Saban said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I mean, Miss Terry said, 'Where did that come from?' She wouldn't let me do it, No. 1. I've never thought about doing it, No. 2. And I don't know how somebody could just come up with this out of thin air."
Saban and a potential return to coaching wasn't the only rumor that sprouted over the offseason. The former LSU and Alabama head coach was also mentioned as a leader on the new College Sports Commission. According to Saban, he was surprised to hear his name brought up.
"I didn't know anything about that either," Saban said. "And Miss Terry sees it... and she says, 'Why didn't you tell me about his?' Tell you about what? I didn't know anything about it."
Saban is set to serve on the "College GameDay" crew for his second full season, beginning on Saturday as the show previews No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET.