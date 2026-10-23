Nick Saban Sends Strong Message to Two College Football Giants After Emotional Wins

There is nothing quite like celebrating a monumental victory in college football, but as seven-time national championship-winning coach Nick Saban knows, sometimes the biggest challenge comes the following week.

That is exactly the situation Tennessee and BYU find themselves in heading into Week 8 of the college football season.

Both programs are riding high following emotional home victories over traditional national powerhouses in Week 7. Tennessee dominated Alabama 26-10 in Knoxville, while BYU stunned then-No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24 in Provo.

However, the celebrations are over, and both teams now face potentially dangerous road trips with conference championship and College Football Playoff implications.

During Friday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban discussed the challenges of managing the emotional highs of major victories while preparing for the next opponent.

"If you've got a good team, you're going to win big games, and you've got to still play the next week. So you're constantly preaching that we want to go 1-0 this week. The most important game we have on the schedule is the game we are playing this week. It's about how we play; it's not about who we play, and let's play at the level we are capable of, and do it on a consistent basis. But I do think you have to preach that all of the time, and if you make one game a great big game for your team, then they're probably going to look at the next game with a little less attention to detail, and that could cost you in performance."

For Tennessee and BYU, the message is particularly relevant.

Tennessee and BYU Face Potential Letdown Games in Week 8

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Tennessee's victory over Alabama was arguably its most impressive performance of the season.

The Volunteers completely overwhelmed the Crimson Tide, forcing four turnovers and limiting Kalen DeBoer's offense to just 201 total yards.

The victory sent Tennessee climbing to No. 11 in the AP Top 25, but Josh Heupel's team won't have the luxury of another home game to build on that momentum.

Instead, the Volunteers travel to Columbia to face South Carolina, a team that recently knocked off Florida on the road and enters the matchup following a bye week.

Meanwhile, BYU faces a similar challenge.

The Cougars climbed to No. 2 nationally following their dramatic victory over Notre Dame, their highest ranking since their 1984 national championship season.

Kalani Sitake's team now heads to Orlando for a Big 12 showdown against UCF, where the Knights will have an opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Nick Saban's Message Carries Major Playoff Implications

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What makes Saban's perspective particularly interesting is his experience managing championship-caliber teams through emotionally demanding stretches of the season.

During his legendary coaching career at Alabama, Saban consistently emphasized preparation, maintaining focus and avoiding the distractions that accompany major victories.

That mentality is especially important for Tennessee and BYU.

For the Volunteers, another SEC loss could complicate their path toward a conference championship appearance and potentially damage their College Football Playoff résumé.

For BYU, the stakes are arguably even higher. The Cougars have positioned themselves as legitimate national championship contenders, but a road loss to an unranked UCF team would quickly change the conversation surrounding their season.

The challenge for both programs is no longer proving they can beat elite competition. They accomplished that last Saturday.

Now comes the difficult part: proving they can handle success.

And as Saban's championship-winning career demonstrated, the ability to move past an emotional victory and immediately refocus on the next opponent can be the difference between a memorable season and a championship season.