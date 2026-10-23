SEC Playoff Race Could Be Turned Upside Down After These Pivotal Week 8 Matchups

Just when it looked like the SEC was beginning to establish some separation between its College Football Playoff contenders and pretenders, Week 7 turned the conference upside down.

Georgia, Alabama, and Texas all suffered losses, while Kentucky continued its surprising climb up the SEC standings. Now, with November approaching, the race for both the conference championship and the College Football Playoff is wide open.

Georgia and Kentucky enter Week 8 tied atop the SEC standings with 4-1 conference records, followed closely by Tennessee and Ole Miss at 3-1.

Meanwhile, traditional powers like Alabama, LSU and Texas are running out of opportunities to strengthen their postseason résumés.

With several critical conference matchups scheduled for Saturday, the SEC playoff picture could look drastically different by Sunday morning.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Could Have Major SEC Playoff Implications

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Perhaps no SEC team enters Week 8 facing more pressure than Texas.

The No. 19 Longhorns have dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida, falling to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Now, Steve Sarkisian's team welcomes No. 7 Ole Miss to Austin in a matchup that could have significant implications for both programs.

The Rebels, meanwhile, have an opportunity to strengthen their position among the conference's top contenders.

At 5-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, Ole Miss remains firmly in the conference championship conversation.

A victory over Texas would give the Rebels another important win while pushing the Longhorns to three consecutive losses.

However, a Texas upset would create another obstacle for Ole Miss and further complicate an already crowded SEC championship race.

Alabama's Playoff Hopes Face Another Critical Test Against Texas A&M

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Alabama entered October undefeated and looking like a legitimate national championship contender.

Two weeks later, the Crimson Tide finds itself in a much different position.

Consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee have dropped Alabama to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play.

The latest setback was particularly concerning, as Tennessee dominated Alabama 26-10 while holding the Crimson Tide to just 201 yards of total offense.

Now, Kalen DeBoer's team returns home to face Texas A&M in a game with serious postseason implications.

Although the Aggies have struggled in conference play, another Alabama loss would leave the Crimson Tide with three defeats and make its path to the College Football Playoff considerably more difficult.

A victory wouldn't solve all of Alabama's problems, but it would keep the Crimson Tide in the postseason conversation entering the final stretch.

Tennessee Could Strengthen Its Position in the SEC Championship Race

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While Alabama is trying to recover from its loss in Knoxville, Tennessee has an opportunity to build on one of its biggest victories of the season.

The No. 11 Volunteers enter Saturday's road matchup against South Carolina at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play.

Tennessee's defense has been among the conference's best, allowing just 14.7 points per game.

That unit played a significant role in the Volunteers' victory over Alabama, limiting the Crimson Tide's rushing attack to 54 yards.

However, South Carolina has already demonstrated its ability to pull off an upset, defeating Florida 38-19 earlier this month.

A Tennessee victory would keep the Volunteers firmly in the SEC championship race.

A loss, however, would further distance Tennessee from the conference's leaders while adding another two-loss team to the crowded SEC playoff discussion.

LSU and Auburn Could Shake Up the SEC Race Again

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Auburn delivered arguably the biggest surprise of Week 7, stunning then-No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens.

Now, the Tigers have an opportunity to make another statement when No. 18 LSU visits Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 2-2 SEC records, making the outcome particularly important.

LSU is coming off a dominant 31-0 victory over Mississippi State, while Auburn is hoping to build on its momentum from the Georgia upset.

A victory for either program would improve its conference record to 3-2 and provide another valuable result for its postseason résumé.

The loser, meanwhile, would fall to three conference defeats with November approaching.

With both programs still hoping to make a late-season push, Saturday's matchup could prove to be a turning point.

SEC Could Face a Completely Different Playoff Picture After Week 8

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The SEC has long been considered one of college football's deepest conferences, but that depth is creating an increasingly complicated postseason picture.

Nine SEC teams enter Week 8 ranked in the AP Top 25, yet no team remains undefeated.

Georgia and Kentucky currently lead the conference standings, but Tennessee and Ole Miss remain within striking distance.

Meanwhile, Alabama, LSU, and Texas are trying to avoid additional losses that could significantly damage their College Football Playoff hopes.

The most intriguing possibility is that another weekend of upsets could leave the SEC with even more teams clustered together in the conference standings.

That would make November's head-to-head matchups and potential tiebreakers even more important.

One thing is certain: With so many contenders facing critical games, the SEC championship race and College Football Playoff picture are far from settled.