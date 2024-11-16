Nico Iamaleava injury update: Tennessee QB's status vs. Georgia
Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been medically cleared by doctors and is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Georgia, according to multiple reports.
Iamaleava missed the second half of last week’s win against Mississippi State after suffering what was called an upper body injury, and was placed in concussion protocol over the last few days.
Tennessee initially listed Iamaleava as questionable in the SEC availability report, but his name was not mentioned by the team in the most recent report leading into the weekend.
Iamaleava took part in football practice during the week, including the team scrimmages, leading to optimism from the coaching staff that he would be able to start on Saturday.
But the final decision will be left to Tennessee’s medical personnel before the game.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has remained publicly confident that Iamaleava will be able to start for the Volunteers against Georgia despite the injury, and said that he pulled the quarterback from the second half of last week’s game as a precautionary measure.
Iamaleava was 8 of 13 passing for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving last week’s game with the injury, when he appeared to be struck in the head on a carry and fell on his side onto the turf.
Tennessee comes into this week at the No. 7 position in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and its game against No. 12 Georgia will heavily influence the playoff picture going forward.
Georgia is at two losses, and could potentially fall out of playoff contention altogether with a loss, while the 8-1 Volunteers enter the weekend at first place in the SEC standings.
