No. 1 College Football QB Recruit Shows Excitement After Signing Major NIL Deal

Five-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, Elijah Havens, is easily one of the biggest attractions remaining on the board for college football programs around the country.

The 6-foot-5 gunslinger out of Baton Rouge was named both the Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in Louisiana. He engineered a magical season for Dunham, leading the school to a 13-1 record and its first state championship victory since 2004. That year, he threw for 3,931 yards and a state-record 62 touchdowns.

Being that he is one of the hottest names on the recruiting trail, it isn't shocking to see that Haven is already attracting major brands for NIL deals in addition to having the biggest schools in the country after him.

As shared on Instagram earlier in the week, in a video narrated by F1 star Lewis Hamilton, Haven was announced as a member of the EA Sports #GenEASports campaign.

"When he’s not wearing his jersey, he’s just as intentional – prioritizing health and wellness while drawing inspiration from music, fashion, and travel to stay balanced in a high-pressure world,"wroteEA Sports in a statement. "College football’s biggest programs are watching. So is the next generation."

He was joined by Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter, Chelsea star Alyssa Thompson, Brazil standout Endrick and EuroCup 3 driver Bianca Bustamante.

As expected, the lone five-star in the class of 2027 was beyond thrilled with the honor, penning a message to EA Sports and the fans.

"Excited to join the fam," wrote Haven.

Which college football programs are in the mix for Haven

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of Haven's recruitment, he has his pick of the litter. With around 20 offers, schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Miami after him.

Based on previous intel, the schools that seem to have the best chance of landing Haven are Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. Each school offers something different, and it will ultimately come down to what Haven foresees as the best fit.

With Kalen DeBoer running things in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide will consistently have one of the more electric offenses in the country, and will also have a quarterback room loaded to the brim with talent. Aside from the fact that the Crimson Tide already holds a commitment from four-star Trent Seaborn, they also have former five-star Keelon Russell battling for the starting role this season.

Georgia offers more recent success in terms of championships, as the Bulldogs have won two titles in the last five seasons. Aside from the success, Haven may not be asked to do as much as Georgia consistently has a stellar rushing attack and defense.

Kentucky seems to be the wild card of the bunch, as they haven't had much recent success in terms of wins and losses or in reference to quarterback development. That said, they did hire Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as their head coach, and there seems to be a new investment into the program.

Haven still has plenty of time to make his decision, but based on his NIL moves, the price may have gone up.