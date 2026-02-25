No. 1 Linebacker Prospect Exposes Mistake Made by NFL at Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place from Thursday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

There were 319 players invited to this year's combine, giving them a chance to perform drills, medical evaluations and interviews with teams across the NFL. One player who is consistently at the top of draft boards and may not have to accomplish very much in Indy is Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, or as his name plate on Wednesday called him, "Vell Reese."

The 2025 All-American linebacker confirmed to Stefan Krajisnik of Cleveland.com that despite the NFL's efforts to modify his name, he is unsure of where the nickname "Vell" came from.

Arvell Reese confirmed he does indeed go by Arvell Reese. Not sure who’s in charge of the name plates pic.twitter.com/7o7r2RsqHy — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 25, 2026

Regardless of it being Arvell or Vell, Reese is still expected to be the first defensive player selected in this year's loaded class.

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, Reese was projected to be taken by the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick.

"The Jets need playmakers on defense after dealing away two All-Pros in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline," wrote Podell. "Reese was an inside linebacker in college for most of his career at Ohio State, but he did play 51% of his snaps as an edge rusher in 2025. That's going to be the 2025 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year's ideal, long-term position as a pro.

"He'll be able to maximize his athletic gifts while still having above average coverage skills for his position when needed, thanks to collegiate reps at inside linebacker. Reese is exactly what the Jets need after becoming the first team in NFL history without an interception on defense in 2025."

While there seems to be a notion that top prospects shouldn't want to play for the Jets, Reese made it clear on Wednesday that he has great respect for the organization.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I think that's a serious organization and I respect the guys that I've met," Reese said. "I respect that room."

This past season for the Buckeyes, Reese racked up 69 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, both of which were career-highs. While Fernando Mendoza is viewed as a surefire lock to be the No. 1 pick, Reese will have competition to be the No. 2 overall pick, as Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey is also viewed as a contender to go there as well.

Reese will have a chance to show off his skills at linebacker and EDGE, as he revealed he plans to do drills at both positions at the combine.

This could very well help his draft standing, with his versatility giving him the advantage over Bailey. Needless to say, this will be a pivotal week or so for the top of the draft board.