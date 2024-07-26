Mack Brown puts Mike Elko on blast: "You lied"
North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown didn't hold anything back when dishing out some dirt about how rival schools recruit against him, including his former counterpart at rival Duke.
Brown mentioned Mike Elko by name at the ACC media days as someone who used to recruit against him, that is before leaving the Blue Devils for Texas A&M this offseason.
Apparently, Elko was telling recruits that Brown would leave North Carolina before he would himself leave Duke given the Tar Heels coach's age.
"Coach Elko said, 'I'll be at Duke longer than Mack will be at Carolina," Brown said. "I called him when he went out to A&M and said,' Okay, you lied.' He said, 'Well, I didn't think I was gonna [leave].' I said, 'Yeah, I got it. I hear all that.'"
Brown, who turns 73 next month, also had some choice words for those ACC rival head coaches who have been using his age against him when recruiting players on the trail.
"Every coach recruiting against us says I'm going to quit, and six of them have been fired that said that already," Brown said. "So they ought to be worried about themselves."
