"Not the flex": Danny Kanell calls out Texas over Arch Manning claim
Texas quarterback Arch Manning posted his best performance of the young college football season during the Longhorns' 55-0 victory over Sam Houston in Week 4. Yet, not everyone is feeling confident about Manning.
Texas posted a video of a touchdown run by Manning that showed the quarterback standing over a Sam Houston defender after the score.
"We told y'all @archmanning got swagger," Texas' official X account posted on Saturday.
This led to a cheeky response from CBS Sports' analyst Danny Kanell. The former Florida State quarterback clearly did not appreciate the star showing up an inferior opponent.
"This is not the flex you think it is," Kanell said quote tweeting the video.
Let's dive into why fans and media members alike are divided on Manning through the first month of the college football season.
Arch Manning has struggled to perform against Texas' top opponents
It is early, but a narrative is starting to form about Manning. The Texas quarterback has struggled against Texas' top opponents and taken advantage of some of the weaker teams on the Longhorns' schedule.
But the good news is Manning is about to have plenty of opportunities to prove people wrong as Texas enters the meat of its SEC schedule. Manning faces much more challenging defenses as Texas prepares for Florida and Oklahoma in its next two games.
Texas QB Arch Manning had breakout performance vs. Sam Houston
Regardless of the competition, it still bodes well that Manning had a strong performance as the Longhorns begin conference play. Manning completed 18-of-21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns versus Sam Houston.
The Texas quarterback added 11 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Manning has been a polarizing figure, given that the quarterback entered the college football season with a tremendous amount of hype.
Many NFL mocks projected Manning as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. Time will tell if Manning will be able to eventually live up to this hype.