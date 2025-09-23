Numbers don't lie: Arch Manning measures up to Peyton, Eli in first 6 starts
One of the hardest parts of Arch Manning's 2025 struggle to live up to the hype of massive expectations is right there in his name. He's a Manning-- he can't struggle, because his uncles (Peyton, who starred with Tennessee and then the Colts and Broncos and Eli, who starred with Ole Miss and then the Giants) seemingly never struggled. To say nothing of patriarch Grandpa Archie. But what if the numbers say that in his first six starts at Texas, Arch is pretty much exactly living up to his family tradition?
Those numbers
The stat-based proof basically speaks for itself. Not only is Arch living up to his name, but through his first six collegiate starts, he's actually ahead of the family pack in several categories. Yes, Arch has thrown a few more interceptions, but he's accounted for more touchdowns and put up a higher QB rating than either of his legendary uncles.
Peyton, as the eldest of his generation, had a tangled path to taking over the Tennessee offense. In 1994, he began the year sitting behind Brandon Stewart and fighting for second-team snaps with another prospect, Todd Helton. If Helton's name seems familiar, it's because after Peyton won the QB job, he stuck to baseball, a sport where he was a Hall of Fame Player. Manning didn't start the first three games, but earned the nod over the last eight games of the year and led Tennessee to an 8-4 mark.
Eli was a backup for his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2000, throwing most of his passes in a Music City Bowl loss. He took over in 2001, and led the Rebels to seven wins. Given the relatively meager recent success at Ole Miss, Eli's step up for the program was an impressive career milestone.
But lo and behold, despite struggles and rumors of injuries, nephew Arch is very much in sync with the Manning family tree. If he lands Texas in the CFP, he still has a chance to do something neither of his famous uncles did-- win a college national championship.