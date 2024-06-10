Air Noland decides on Ohio State future amid transfer rumors
Ohio State four-star quarterback Air Noland remains committed to the Buckeyes despite the emergence of some rumors that he might decide to leave the program, his father said.
Speculation started to swirl that Noland may depart Ohio State after some rumors that he had been away from the football program, but that's all misinformation according to Noland's father.
"Just to put the rumors to bed, Air's in Columbus. There's no problems. There's no situation," he said on the Juck on Bucks podcast. "Did he get a little homesick? Yes, he was homesick when he first got to Ohio. He's like any other normal teenager that leaves."
"He's got a big family here in Atlanta. Of course, we hear the rumors, my phone is ringing ... I've already got like 45 calls here in Atlanta about that situation," Noland's father said.
"It's not good as a father to hear that, you know what I mean? I just got off the phone with my son 30 minutes ago asking him, 'how was practice and what did y'all go over?' You've got to remember, I'm a coach, too. I'm a dad and a coach. I have to call him sometimes and say, 'hey look, don't get on social media. Such and such, don't listen to it.'"
Noland emerged as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the country, according to a consensus of the four national recruiting services.
Rivals calls Noland a five-star prospect and the No. 3 signal caller in his class nationally.
Over 52 games at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., Noland covered 10,164 yards passing while completing 68 percent of his attempts for 126 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
His best outing came as a junior, when he hit 73.1 percent of his throws for 4,085 yards with 55 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
Noland sits behind presumptive starting quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State this offseason, but should be in the running for the QB1 positon in 2025.
He's expected to compete with Julian Sayin, the former five-star Alabama quarterback who also transferred to Ohio State this year, for the starting position with the Buckeyes next season.
