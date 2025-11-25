Ohio State rising star predicted to become next Penn State head coach
Penn State is sending out search parties to find a long-term replacement for James Franklin to lead its football program, and is happy to take its time to get it right, but the man for the job could be working right under their nose.
Ohio State star recruiter and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has emerged as the latest projected candidate to become the next head coach at Penn State, according to a recent prediction offered up by Athlon Sports.
What Brian Hartline has done
Since joining the Buckeyes back in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant, Hartline has emerged as one of the most respected young assistants in college football, and one of its most consistently-successful recruiters.
Named the National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports, Hartline has held roles in coordinating Ohio State’s passing game and in developing offensive players, mostly at the wide receiver position.
Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Emeka Egbuka are some of the names who Hartline has helped recruit to Ohio State and develop into NFL Draft selections.
Jeremiah Smith, considered the best wide receiver in the country this year, is another, as are Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, the core of an Ohio State passing offense that ranks among the top 20 nationally and is third in receiving touchdowns this season.
Is this a real possibility?
It would be very, very surprising if it was, to say the least.
Hartline is clearly very deeply rooted at his alma mater, where he has built a strong reputation and talent pipeline as an elite recruiter and positional coach.
Leaving a very stable, upward-trending role inside a major program for a rival would be a major career leap, but one that feels too risky given his lack of prior head coaching experience.
Penn State is far more likely to target a proven program leader rather than a first-time head coach yet to turn 40 who is still in the very early stages of his ascent.
One possible exception to the rule may be that Hartline is considering leveraging his recent success into a position with more authority, ideally for the Canton native, at the helm of his alma mater.
But the presence of Ryan Day as the Ohio State head coach, his only taking the job six years ago and already building the program back into a national champion, would imply that Hartline would have to wait a while to get his shot.
What the markets are saying
Unlike with LSU or Florida, where Lane Kiffin remains a major favorite, bettors are still of several opinions when trying to predict Penn State’s next head coach.
But they do at least consider Hartline as a realistic-enough possibility, albeit one with long odds, currently listed at 6 percent, according to the latest figures listed on the prediction market Kalshi.
James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, one of the leading figures in the emerging Group of Five ranks, is the current favorite to take the position with 37 percent odds on the Kalshi big board.
A surprising contender has emerged in second-place, as Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is listed with a 15 percent likelihood based on the most recent speculations.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, another unlikely nominee, sits in third place with 13 percent odds, and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key is listed at 8 percent.
More: Penn State predicted to hire breakout SEC coach to replace James Franklin
All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams