Ohio State star Julian Sayin sounds off on Nick Saban's 'dumbass' comment
Hours after Nick Saban jokingly referred to himself as a dumbass for putting Julian Sayin on his scout team at Alabama, the now-Ohio State star quarterback played another almost-perfect game in a statement win against Penn State.
Asked about Saban’s comments before the game, Sayin said he appreciated the compliment of himself that his former coach’s statement implied.
Julian Sayin responds
“It’s awesome. I appreciate the kind words, but this is a team game,” Sayin told reporters after the Buckeyes’ big win.
“The offensive line did a great job today. Receivers did a great job today. And none of it happens without us an offense, as a collective.”
What Nick Saban said
Saban went viral in a segment during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay referring to his decision on how to use Sayin when he was Alabama’s five-star prospect.
“I think one point I’d like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama. And the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year,” he said, referring naturally to himself, during the show.
Before adding the kicker: “What a dumbass,” to a chorus of laughter from everyone on the set.
What Julian Sayin has done in 2025
Sayin has lived up to and arguably exceeded his potential, completing 87 percent of his passes with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday’s win at Penn State.
And his management of Ohio State’s offense has been nearly perfect.
The quarterback is completing more than 80 percent of his passes all season while covering 2,188 yards in the air with 23 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.
Coming out of this weekend, Sayin leads all quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff era with the highest completion percentage mark through the first eight games of a season, surpassing the former record in that category established by Joe Burrow at LSU in 2019.
Burrow won the national championship that year while leading an offense considered one of the best in college football history, and currently Sayin and the Buckeyes are in position to do the same.
He has the Buckeyes in position to make a run
Ohio State is the easy betting favorite to win what would be its second-straight national championship with +230 odds to go all the way, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sayin himself also tops the leader board when it comes to winning the ultimate individual prize in college football.
The Buckeyes quarterback tops all players with +160 odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season, a notable achievement considering he plays on the same team as Jeremiah Smith.
He’s come a long way from Nick Saban’s scout team.