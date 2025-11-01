Nick Saban drops an all-time quote on his final QB decision at Alabama
There's no critic like a self critic, and even the great Nick Saban proved it again on College GameDay. Saban is two years removed from the sidelines, but he still hasn't forgotten some of his shakier decisions and didn't hesitate to fire a shot at himself for a coaching error. Specifically, Saban called himself out on the use of QB Julian Sayin.
2023 was Saban's final season at Alabama and highly-touted QB Julian Sayin was on Saban's roster that year. After Saban's retirement, Sayin moved on to Ohio State, where he has now come to prominence. But Saban reached back in the memory bank when discussing his former QB.
Saban's coaching takedown
I think one point I'd like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama. And the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year. What a dumbass!- Nick Saban
Saban's alleged mistake
If Saban is to be hailed for all of his adept decisions en route to seven national titles, it is only fair the he be willing to point blame inward for a rare mistake. While Saban broadly smiled, the rest of the CGD crew laughed out loud to hear him call himself "dumbass."
Of course, Saban is greatly oversimplifying the situation. His starting QB in that final Alabama season was veteran standout Jalen Milroe, who passed for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns. His backup was current Alabama Heisman Trophy candidate Ty Simpson. Also on the bench for that team was future Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner and Boston College starter Dylan Lonergan. As a true freshman, Sayin was probably destined to be low on that pecking order.
Sayin's subsequent stardom
But Sayin has since come to prominence in his role at Ohio State, who has passed for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns in leading Ohio State to an 8-0 start. In fact, Saban has praised Sayin as the best quarterback in college football this year. None of that means that Saban didn't decide to have a little fun at his own expense with the great QB who got away and the coach who didn't get him on the field, even when that coach was Saban himself.