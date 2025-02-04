Ohio State linked to Miami play-caller as Chip Kelly replacement
Fresh off a national title, Ohio State is suddenly in the market for an offensive coordinator after Chip Kelly’s departure, and one very intriguing candidate could be among those being considered.
Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson was listed as a potential replacement for the same position with the Buckeyes, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
Dawson saw his profile raised this past season after he helped engineer a Hurricanes offense that ranked No. 1 in the country in both total production and scoring average.
Miami was one of two FBS teams to amass more than 500 yards per game (537.2), was tops in the nation with 7.57 yards per play, and was 1 of 2 teams to eclipse 40 points each time out, averaging 43.9 points per game against opponents.
Key to that success was the play of quarterback Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami for the 2024 season, and finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist after establishing passing records with the program.
Ohio State has to replace outgoing quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and both its star tailbacks, but returns Jeremiah Smith, regarded as a 2025 Heisman favorite and the most talented wide receiver in the country.
Running back C.J. Donaldson and tight end Max Klare are two notable transfer acquisitions by Ohio State, a pair of experienced players who should give the offense some stability in 2025.
Miami would naturally prefer to retain Dawson on the staff in an effort to preserve consistency on offense and coming off a 10-3 season that was Mario Cristobal’s best outing yet as head coach.
And especially after the program made a big offseason splash by signing Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck in a deal worth a reported $4 million in NIL compensation.
Insiders contend it was Dawson’s presence that helped convince Beck to sign with the Hurricanes.
Dawson is also regarded as a “relentless recruiter,” who would fit the profile in Ohio State’s well-oiled recruiting operation, particularly on offense, where the program has excelled in signing blue-chip wide receivers over the last several years.
At this point, it’s all still a matter of speculation, but this offseason has shown that programs can still make big assistant coach hires, and the national champions need to make two of them pretty quick.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams