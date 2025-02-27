Police justify use of pepper spray in Ohio State-Michigan brawl: report
There was some controversy after police elected to use pepper spray to break up the huge fight that broke out between Ohio State and Michigan football players after their game in November.
But after conducting a review of the situation, the authorities involved believed their officers were reasonable in how they elected to intervene in the situation.
Documents obtained by The Athletic following a Freedom of Information Act request found that the sheriff’s office indicated that its actions that day were deemed appropriate by the internal affairs bureau.
Douglas Cunningham, a detective for The Ohio State University Police Division, said that initial efforts by police to contain the situation failed, and that a size and numbers advantage the players had on the police and the intensity of the situation warranted their actions.
“Several people were on the ground, police officers were being pushed and shoved by large, highly trained and skilled [Division I] athletes in full football game attire,” Cunningham said in the report.
“The players had the advantage in both size, strength, conditioning, protective gear, and they outnumbered the police presence trying to suppress the growing threat,” he added.
In addition to using mace on the players and other personnel on the field, one officer threatened to use a taser on one of the participants after placing the device in the small of the player’s back.
“Due to his size and protective gear, I placed my Taser into the unpadded section of his back, pushed him away from the crowd, and warned him I would use my Taser,” Lt. Shawn Pak wrote of his encounter with a 300-plus-pound player.
The officer did not use the taser, which was never turned on, and the player walked away.
Police initially defended their actions in the brawl.
“Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation,” their original statement read.
“During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games and will continue to investigate.”
That continued investigation apparently found no fault with the officers’ actions.
