It’s safe to say that Ohio State didn’t have the football season it expected. But it’s also true that they ended it in just about the most ideal way humanly possible.

Beating Michigan in The Game is one thing, but trouncing their arch-rival by a 45-0 count, establishing the widest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry, is another.

Ryan Day gets saucy after pounding Michigan

Ryan Day wanted to make sure everyone knew how he felt.

“We get to walk through the airports, walk around the country, and say O-H,” Day screamed after the game, to which the crowd dutifully responded, “I-O.”

Day continued, in decidedly NSFW fashion: “We beat the s–t out of the team up north.”

"We got to say OH-IO, and know we beat the S**T out of the team up north."@OhioStateFB HC Ryan Day after beating Michigan 45-0 pic.twitter.com/6XpdsbPLNk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

Ohio State makes history smashing Michigan

Ohio State certainly beat something out of Michigan. The sheer scale of what Ryan Day’s team did could end up playing a role in ending Kyle Whittingham’s tenure as Michigan’s head coach after one year.

Never in the history of this 122-year series between the Buckeyes and Wolverines had one team so definitively beat another.

The word “catharsis” springs to mind watching Ohio State dissect Michigan, putting an exclamation point on a season that didn’t live up to the program’s playoff expectations after losing quarterback Julian Sayin to injury midseason.

While this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game didn’t have the usual postseason implications both schools are accustomed to, you would never have known it by watching how intensely both sides responded.

At least three times did each team start swinging at each other, clearing the benches on multiple occasions, but only Ohio State backed it up on the field.

Jeremiah Smith made history, too

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s usually pretty hard to stop Jeremiah Smith, but the Wolverines had no answer for college football’s best pass catcher playing a very determined game.

Smith promised a win to the Ohio State faithful in a speech before the matchup, and he delivered, scoring three touchdowns and bringing his career total to 20, breaking the Big Ten’s all time record.

One that was held by a Michigan man, Desmond Howard.

Buckeyes end 2026 on a high note

The injury to Sayin did ultimately doom the Buckeyes’ national championship hopes. Ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, they were seemingly destined to make the playoff.

Instead, they won fewer than 10 games for just the fourth time in this century, not counting the shortened Covid season.

But dismantling your arch-rival with the player who might be the best in program history is something to hang your hat on.