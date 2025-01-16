Lou Holtz takes another shot at Ryan Day ahead of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz fired another little shot at Ryan Day as his Ohio State team prepares to face the Fighting Irish for the national title game in one of college football’s most unusual coaching scraps.
Asked if he’ll be attending the game, the 88-year-old Holtz answered that he was, throwing some more shade at Day in the process.
“If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job,” Holtz said on social media. “I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well.”
The rivalry between the two started last fall ahead of the regular season matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.
Holtz predicted an Irish victory on ESPN, and while doing so questioned Ohio State’s toughness.
“[Day] lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him, does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State and I know Notre Dame will take that same approach,” he said at the time.
But it was Ohio State back Chip Trayanum who ran through the Irish line for the game-winning touchdown in a 17-14 victory that inspired Day to get some of his own back.
“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said after the game in a clip that instantly went viral.
“What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world.”
When asked during a College Football Playoff media appearance if he and Holtz had mended the bridge between them, Day’s reply was to the point.
“No.”
Now, the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish meet again, this time for the national championship.
And while Ohio State is the near consensus favorite from analysts ─ and from bookmakers, who name the Buckeyes as 8.5 point favorites ─ Holtz is predicting going with the Irish.
“Ohio State has the talent, but Notre Dame has the heart, the culture, and the defense to win this game,” he said on X.
“Stay patient, run the football, and trust the process. Notre Dame wins a close one ─ by 3.”
He added: “Remember, we’re Notre Dame and they ain’t!”
