David Pollack Names College Football Giant Whose Season Is Over After 4 Games

College football rarely delivers such a blunt diagnosis this early, but after Oklahoma’s 41-13 dismantling at Georgia, former Bulldog star and veteran analyst David Pollack declared the Sooners’ national aspirations might be before just as they began.

Four games into the 2026 season, the program that returned to the College Football Playoff a year ago already looks broken at the most critical position.

Pollack’s Stark Diagnosis

Pollack didn’t mince words, calling quarterback John Mateer “broken.”

The longer Mateer holds the ball, the more the offense unravels. Turnovers have piled up — ten already against just seven touchdowns — while the run game remains nonexistent, ranking 129th nationally. Oklahoma’s defense is elite, but it can’t paper over an offense that hands opponents free points that often.

The film shows a player who has been sped up. Mateer looks like he is searching for answers mid-play, a pattern Pollack compared to other young quarterbacks who lose their feel under pressure.

Fumbles and interceptions stem from simple failures to secure the football and make clean decisions. Bob Stoops, the former Sooners coach, echoed the concern, noting that confidence is essential at the position and hard to regain once the mistakes mount.

Oklahoma’s Early Collapse

The numbers and results align with the critique. Oklahoma sits 2-2 after losses at Michigan and Georgia.

Mateer completed 25 of 34 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs, but three turnovers, including one returned for a score, doomed any chance of competitiveness. Combined with a fumble, the Sooners gifted Georgia 17 points off takeaways.

That’s not the dual-threat force that arrived from Washington State and briefly elevated OU’s offensive expectations. The mobility that once created explosive plays has been neutralized, his pocket presence compromised, and the supporting cast unable to generate consistent push up front. What was supposed to be a contending season has become a series of self-inflicted wounds.

A Difficult Path Forward

Oklahoma enters a bye week before the Red River Rivalry against No. 1 Texas. That stage offers a chance to reset, yet Pollack’s larger verdict is hard to dismiss: the Sooners don’t look like they’re coming back this year. Competitiveness and heart are not in question. Execution and ball security are.

In a conference that punishes hesitation, four games have already revealed the truth. Oklahoma’s ceiling is now defined by how quickly its quarterback can regain command, or whether the season is already lost.

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