Oklahoma vs. Auburn football injury report: Who's in, who's out
Five wide receivers and one running back won’t be on the field for Oklahoma in freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins' first career start at Auburn, according to the official SEC football availability report on Saturday.
Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, and Deion Burks were designated as out by the Sooners for their second-ever SEC game.
Burks was downgraded to out after emerging as questionable in Wednesday’s injury report, but the receiver is dealing with a soft tissue injury, according to head coach Brent Venables.
Running back Taylor Tatum was another offensive player who was listed as out for the matchup.
Defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams were also designated as out, as was linebacker Dasan McCullough.
Offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett and place kicker Tyler Keltner were the two other players, a total of 11 who were revealed as unavailable for the game, Oklahoma said.
Auburn listed three players as out against the Sooners.
Defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony will not appear for the Tigers, nor will tight end Brandon Frazier.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely to play, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain to play, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
