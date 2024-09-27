Oklahoma vs. Auburn football injury report for Thursday
Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, Jr. is making his first start on the road, but won’t have five of the team’s top wide receivers against Auburn on Saturday, the latest SEC football availability report has revealed.
Deion Burks was downgraded to out after emerging as questionable in yesterday’s injury report, but the receiver is dealing with a soft tissue injury, according to head coach Brent Venables.
Nic Anderson, who made his first appearance of the season last week against Tennessee, is also listed as out, as are Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, and Andrel Anthony.
OU’s offense took another hit as tailback Taylor Tatum was designated as out for the game after he exited last week’s loss against the Volunteers.
Defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams are also out for OKlahoma, as are offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett and place kicker Tyler Keltner.
Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough was listed as questionable and offensive lineman Jake Taylor is probable to appear in the SEC road opener.
Auburn listed three players as out against Oklahoma: defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony, and tight end Brandon Frazier.
Three players are designated as probable for the Tigers.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, offensive lineman Izavion Miller, and place kicker Alex McPherson could come available for Auburn when game time nears.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely to play, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain to play, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
